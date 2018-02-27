Rumors of three next-generation iPhones launching in the fall of 2018 are slowly intensifying, even though it remains unclear exactly where a low-cost SE 2 would fit in Apple’s very ambitious release schedule this year.

It’s no longer a big secret that the iPhone X has already started to lose its mass appeal, prompting early work on not one, not two, but a grand total of three sequels with “edge-to-edge” screens and Face ID biometric technology.

That’s right, it’s looking more and more likely that the entire 2018 iPhone lineup will turn its back on conventional fingerprint sensors following the great 2017 success of facial recognition.

Bloomberg today has the most inside information to spill about the largest of the three “full screen” iDevices in the pipeline. This could provide a usable display area of “close to” 6.5 inches, yet squeeze all that OLED real estate into a similar body to the 5.5-inch iPhone 8 Plus.

Mainly aimed at business users, and phablet-crazed Asian audiences, the largest iPhone ever is currently expected to sport a screen resolution of 2688 x 1242 pixels. That may sound odd to Android enthusiasts, but it would actually yield a 455ppi or so density and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Now, those numbers will certainly ring a bell if you’ve ever glanced over the spec sheet of the original iPhone X.

Speaking of, the notch-touting 5.8-incher is predictably tipped to get a direct follow-up as well without changing a thing about its display. Both the 2018 iPhone X (Xs?) and X Plus should obviously pack Apple A12 processing power, retaining the premium stainless frame of their predecessor, and possibly offering gold color options, as well as dual SIM support.

The remaining member of the trio will reportedly try to “keep costs down” with LCD screen technology and a slightly less flashy build composed of aluminum and glass. No word on the size of this cheaper variant and the actual price bracket targeted by it, at least this time around.