If it felt like Qualcomm’s pretty comprehensive Snapdragon lineup of processors for smartphones, tablets, wearables and “Always Connected” PCs was still missing something, it’s time to rejoice, as the San Diego-based semiconductor giant just took the wraps off the Snapdragon 700 “Mobile Platform Series.”

As the name suggests, this will include faster chips than even the newest members of the Snapdragon 600 family, sitting right below the likes of 835 and 845 flagships on Qualcomm’s mobile SoC totem pole.

Designed for use in “high-tier” smartphones, and scheduled to start shipping in commercial sample form by the end of the year’s first half, these Snapdragon 700 “mobile platforms” will support on-device Artificial Intelligence while also providing significant camera, performance and power improvements.

A number of top-shelf features will be borrowed from the Snapdragon 800 family, as 700-series chips aim to “meet the ever-increasing demands of the China smartphone ecosystem for more premium devices” while helping keep retail prices relatively low.

The affordable Android flagships of tomorrow should be able to beat the power efficiency of current Snapdragon 660-based devices by “up to” 30 percent, as well as enhance battery life, reduce charging times and deliver better overall performance.

Unfortunately, we still have to wait for specific announcements of Snapdragon 700-series SoCs, but at least we know and are glad to hear they’ll support multiple “premium” technologies like Kryo CPU architecture, Spectra ISP, Hexagon Vector Processor, and Adreno Visual Processing subsystem.