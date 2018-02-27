31% off 7-in-1 USB-C adapter for MacBook Pro

Ever since the latest model of MacBook Pro famously decided to get rid of its USB 3.0 ports, USB-Cs have become more and more prevalent in the world. Unfortunately many devices still are not compatible with these new USB ports, and that’s where the HyperDrive SOLO 7-in-1 USB-C Hub comes in handy.

Thankfully for the HyperDrive SOLO, you can make your MacBook Pro compatible with every device you could ever imagine. Each one of these adapters is equipped with USB-C, HDMI, 2 USB 3.1, microSD, SD, and audio jack ports. That’s seven ports that you can attach at the same time to your laptop.

With the HyperDrive SOLO 7-in-1 USB-C Hub, you have a device that will end your compatibility troubles forever. Get yours today for 31% off at the low price of $55.

by Christopher Jin