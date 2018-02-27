Both Qualcomm and Samsung are marketing their newest flagship smartphone processors as exceptionally energy-efficient in addition to fast and furious, which means the Galaxy S9 and S9+ may well be able to keep the lights on for a full day’s work on a single battery charge.

But if you want a little extra peace of mind, or you’re simply the type of user that routinely drains the power of a high-end Android device before noon, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ mophie juice packs are right around the corner.

These wireless charging compatible battery cases come with 2,070mAh additional juice each, looking both slim and robust. In fact, not only do they claim to provide 29 and 33 hours of extra talk time respectively, but they also withstand the “toughest drops and falls”, thus offsetting two major weak points prospective GS9 buyers might view as deal breakers.

Like the $50 InvisibleShield Glass Curve Elite, the two new mophie juice packs actually come from market-leading accessories maker Zagg, which acquired this 2006-founded company last year for over $100 million.

Basically, the reliability and durability of these lightweight battery cases are guaranteed by not one, but two prestigious brands, which makes their somewhat steep $99.95 price points totally worth it. As long as you don’t have a problem making do with the 3,000 and 3,500mAh internal battery capacity of the S9 and S9+ until April, that is.