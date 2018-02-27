China’s TCL is the company primarily associated with production and distribution of BlackBerry-branded Android smartphones these days, but unlike, say, HMD, the KEYone’s designers don’t hold an exclusive global license for the use of the once-revered name.

There are actually a number of markets TCL can’t touch without the express consent of two lesser-known companies called BB Merah Putih and Optiemus Infracom. The latter agreed roughly six months back to handle sales and advertising for a BlackBerry KEYone Limited Edition Black model in India, but may now be looking to do its own thing with an exciting device codenamed BlackBerry Ghost.

All we know about this (almost literal) “Ghost” is that it’s “coming soon to India” as a “bezel-less, premium Android handset” from regional licensee Optiemus. Bezel-less, of course, is still a pretty vague term often describing phones with generous screen borders in place, and something tells us this Optiemus enterprise will not be able to bring to market anytime soon a truly bezel-less design that looks too good to be true even in concept form.

But the latest “ev-leaked” render definitely piques our curiosity, making it hard to tell where the BlackBerry Ghost’s actual display begins and where it ends. One thing Optiemus will certainly not employ to maximize the screen-to-body ratio is a fugly notch, which makes us even more intrigued. Too bad this product is unlikely to ever see daylight outside of countries like India, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh.