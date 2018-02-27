Pocketnow’s MWC coverage is made possible by InvisibleShield, which frees you to go everywhere with your mobile device without the fear of damaging your screen. To live fearlessly with your mobile device, visit InvisibleShield.com

Hot on the heels of Samsung and Sony, Asus just took the wraps off a Snapdragon 845 mobile powerhouse at MWC 2018 as well, dubbing it ZenFone 5Z. Part of a three-device new Android lineup also including a “regular” ZenFone 5 and a mid-range ZenFone 5 Lite, the 6.2-inch flagship pairs Qualcomm’s best SoC yet with up to 8GB RAM for silky smooth multitasking.

The Asus ZenFone 5 and 5Z share both that gargantuan screen size and FHD+ resolution (2280 x 1080 pixels) making for an extra-wide 19:9 content viewing experience, while falling short of the Galaxy S9’s top-notch 570 ppi density.

Speaking of notch, there’s one on the 5Z, and one on the ZenFone 5, so in a way, you can’t accuse Asus of copying Apple. Jokes aside, it looks like we’ll have to get used to this oft-mocked design direction, which Huawei is also widely expected to adopt starting next month.

In the end, what matters is bezels are becoming less and less noticeable, with the high-end ZenFone 5 duo boasting a (possibly) record-breaking 90 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The main difference between the two is the non-Z model settles for an upper mid-range Snapdragon 636 “mobile platform”, coupled with your choice of 4 or 6GB RAM. Both versions also come with a big focus on AI, including dual rear-facing cameras that “think for you.”

Ironically, the lower-cost ZenFone 5 Lite, aka ZenFone 5Q, is the only one of the three new handsets to also feature a dual selfie shooter. And the 6-incher also snubs the dubious notch trend, nonetheless sporting a wide FHD+ panel with 2160 x 1080 resolution and a 2:1 aspect ratio.

The 5Q packs a Snapdragon 630 processor and “only” 4GB RAM, launching in March at an unspecified price. We don’t know how much the ZenFone 5 is supposed to cost either when it goes on sale in April, but the ZenFone 5Z is coming in June, fetching a very reasonable 479 EUR, presumably in an entry-level 4GB RAM/64GB ROM configuration.

To wrap up, we should also highlight the ZenFone 5 and 5Z offer stereo speakers with individual amps and other super-premium enhancements.