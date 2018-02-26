ZTE Blade V9 hands-on: Bringing back value to power (Video)

ZTE probably didn’t expect to steal Samsung or even Nokia’s MWC 2018 thunder with the mid-range Blade V9 series, but given the awesome bang for buck provided by members of the Blade family in the past, this definitely deserves a second look.

There are actually two V9 variants coming to markets like Spain, Germany, Russia and China soon, priced as low as €179, and Pocketnow’s team of tireless reporters on the Barcelona ground managed to get some one-on-one time with both of them.

The low-cost Blade V9 Vita doesn’t look awfully special on the outside, but its spec sheet is pretty solid, including dual rear cameras, up to 3GB RAM, a 5.45-inch FHD+ screen, and yes, Android 8.1 Oreo out the box.

Starting at €269, the “regular” ZTE Blade V9 bears a strong resemblance to the shiny Honor 8, with a so-called “Aurora Glass” build, impressive 84 percent screen-to-body ratio, and of course, the latest Android build pre-installed on the software side of things.

Primarily focused on delivering an exceptional low-light photography experience, the FHD+ 2:1 5.7-incher combines a primary 16MP shooter boasting ultra-wide f/1.8 aperture with a far humbler 5MP secondary rear lens for a truly rare imaging arrangement in the sub-€300 price bracket. Such a shame there’s still no word on US availability.