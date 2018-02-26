Android

ZTE Blade V9 hands-on: Bringing back value to power (Video)

Contents
Advertisement

ZTE probably didn’t expect to steal Samsung or even Nokia’s MWC 2018 thunder with the mid-range Blade V9 series, but given the awesome bang for buck provided by members of the Blade family in the past, this definitely deserves a second look.

There are actually two V9 variants coming to markets like Spain, Germany, Russia and China soon, priced as low as €179, and Pocketnow’s team of tireless reporters on the Barcelona ground managed to get some one-on-one time with both of them.

The low-cost Blade V9 Vita doesn’t look awfully special on the outside, but its spec sheet is pretty solid, including dual rear cameras, up to 3GB RAM, a 5.45-inch FHD+ screen, and yes, Android 8.1 Oreo out the box.

Starting at €269, the “regular” ZTE Blade V9 bears a strong resemblance to the shiny Honor 8, with a so-called “Aurora Glass” build, impressive 84 percent screen-to-body ratio, and of course, the latest Android build pre-installed on the software side of things.

Primarily focused on delivering an exceptional low-light photography experience, the FHD+ 2:1 5.7-incher combines a primary 16MP shooter boasting ultra-wide f/1.8 aperture with a far humbler 5MP secondary rear lens for a truly rare imaging arrangement in the sub-€300 price bracket. Such a shame there’s still no word on US availability.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
33%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
33%
Hated It
33%
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Blade, Blade V9, Blade V9 Vita, Hands-on, hands-on preview, hands-on video, MWC, MWC 2018, News, Video, ZTE
, , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).