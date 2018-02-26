After launching a number of 18:9 mid-range phones with relatively thin screen bezels in China and India, Xiaomi is believed to be working on no less than three high-enders, at least one of which was expected by many to make an appearance at MWC 2018.

But the fast-growing Chinese OEM seems to have traveled to Barcelona mainly to open its first local authorized Mi Store, as well as showcase products that are already available in Spain.

That hasn’t stopped the company’s official Weibo account from confirming not only the rumored existence of a full screen Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S, but also its March 27 arrival. Senior Vice President Wang Xiang and global spokesperson Donovan Sung tweeted an identical teaser while we were busy manhandling the Galaxy S9 and S9+, with the former exec casually mentioning the announcement’s venue as well.

Unsurprisingly, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S is to be launched in China in a little over a month, powered by Qualcomm’s blazing fast Snapdragon 845 processor. The brand-new chip is set to make its commercial debut on Samsung’s S9 duo very soon, followed by Sony’s Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact sometime in March.

In case you were wondering how powerful the SoC can get, that 273741 number shared on Weibo and Twitter is most likely the AnTuTu result achieved by a pre-release Mi MIX 2S prototype.

There are no other official details on Xiaomi’s full screen 3.0 (2.1?) effort, although a number of sources have publicly distributed information purportedly collected from the inside of late. Believe it or not, the Mi MIX 2S could be one of two “borderless” phones with a notch to see daylight on March 27.