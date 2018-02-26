Pocketnow’s MWC coverage is made possible by InvisibleShield, which frees you to go everywhere with your mobile device without the fear of damaging your screen. To live fearlessly with your mobile device, visit InvisibleShield.com

Until just last month, all the Western world knew about Vivo was that the BBK-owned brand somehow made the quarterly global top five smartphone vendor charts a couple of times in the not so distant past.

But after years of focusing on its domestic market with affordable and often razor-thin flagships, the Chinese OEM decided to finally pursue its American dream, unveiling the world’s first phone supporting in-display fingerprint recognition at CES 2018 in Las Vegas.

The Vivo X20 Plus UD still made its commercial debut in China only, but its mass production proved this company was serious about bringing true innovation to market. Fast-forward to MWC 2018, and the Vivo APEX is on display in Barcelona to further push the “boundaries of mobile experience.”

This bad boy comes with multiple unique and groundbreaking features, although it’s also unlikely to hit stores anytime soon. There’s simply too much actual innovation built into a single concept device, which Vivo boldly claims is still “only a fraction of our innovation pipeline.”

In the war against bezels, the APEX manages to minimize top and side screen borders to an “unprecedented” 1.8mm, currently retaining a 4.3mm chin which it also wants to eventually shrink to 1.8mm for an overall screen-to-body ratio of more than 98 percent.

There are no corners cut, literally or figuratively speaking, in the APEX’s design, as hidden proximity and ambient light sensors, plus an inventive 8MP Elevating Front camera, eliminate the need for anything resembling a notch.

Basically, the selfie camera is housed behind the screen, coming into view in a measly 0.8 seconds when required and seamlessly disappearing after you use it.

For biometric security, the Vivo APEX obviously doesn’t need a physical fingerprint reader. But the In-Display Fingerprint Scanning Technology is already taken to the next level, at least in this concept stage, with “Half-Screen” recognition. That’s right, you can touch anywhere on the bottom half of the OLED screen, and the phone will be easily unlocked.

Last but not least, we should also stress the APEX removes the need for a conventional earpiece speaker by… transforming the entire FullView display into one big speaker. Vibrations are sent through the screen thanks to Screen SoundCasting Technology, and here we are, throwing money at our own screens waiting for something to happen. Let’s face it, this is way too good to become a true commercial product anytime soon.