Pocketnow’s MWC coverage is made possible by InvisibleShield, which frees you to go everywhere with your mobile device without the fear of damaging your screen. To live fearlessly with your mobile device, visit InvisibleShield.com

Sony almost managed to keep its new flagship smartphone design under wraps leading up to MWC 2018, finally trying something different with the “extended” 5.7-inch Xperia XZ2 and 5-inch XZ2 Compact.

Not billed as “full screen” or “bezel-less” handsets, these two sport Full HD+ (2160 x 1080) HDR displays with trendy 18:9 aspect ratios, surrounded by relatively thin borders, at least compared to last fall’s XZ1 and XZ1 Compact.

At 198 grams and 11.1 mm, the jumbo-sized XZ2 is significantly heavier and thicker than its predecessor, although a more fair comparison would only put it at 3 grams north of the 5.46-inch XZ Premium’s weight.

A “fluid 3D glass surface” and metal frame should help the 5.7-incher both catch the eye and feel strong in the hand, while the XZ2 Compact, which also weighs a fairly cumbersome 168 grams, measuring a whopping 12.1 mm in thickness, is made of a cheaper “anti-scratch hard-grade” polycarbonate, aka plastic.

Both the XZ2 and XZ2 Compact feature centered fingerprint sensors mounted on their backs, as well as curved bodies contributing to their unique personalities… and unusual bulk. While Sony has decided to finally follow the 2:1 screen trend, there’s still only one rear-facing and one front-facing camera on both the XZ2 and XZ2 Compact.

The main shooter sure sounds familiar, with a 19MP sensor and Motion Eye technology, but Super slow motion video capture is taken to the next level at 960 fps in Full HD. These are also the world’s first smartphones capable of 4K HDR movie recording, while the 5MP selfie cam is… nothing special.

What’s very nice to hear is Sony plans to release the Xperia XZ2 duo globally in March, powered by Qualcomm’s spanking new Snapdragon 845 “mobile platform.” The ultra-high-end chip is paired with a respectable 4GB RAM, and your 64GB internal storage will be expandable up to an additional 400 gigs.

With Android 8.0 Oreo out the box, IP68 water resistance, powerful stereo speakers boasting something called S-Force Front Surround technology, and “all day” batteries (2870 and 3180mAh capacity respectively), the XZ2 Compact and XZ2 look pretty well-rounded on paper, unfortunately still lacking official pricing info.