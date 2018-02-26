Meet the Samsung Galaxy S9+ (Video)

Pocketnow’s MWC coverage is made possible by InvisibleShield, which frees you to go everywhere with your mobile device without the fear of damaging your screen. To live fearlessly with your mobile device, visit InvisibleShield.com

The Galaxy S9+ is not only plus-sized, but also plus-featured, packing a couple of extra gigs of RAM and an additional rear-facing camera compared to the 5.8-inch S9. The refined 6.2-incher is hardly reimagined from the ground up, although several big photography upgrades and some common sense help it easily stand out from the S8+.

Like its little brother, the S9 Plus supports both Super-slow motion video recording at 960fps in 720p and a one-of-a-kind Dual Aperture mode for automatic light adjustment in extra-dark and unusually bright environments.

The secondary shooter on the 6.2-incher’s beautiful glass back is in charge of portrait photography, but obviously, we can’t say how that particular feature stacks up against Apple’s iPhone X and 8 Plus portrait-taking skills.

What’s crystal clear even after spending very little time with Samsung’s latest jumbo-sized flagship at MWC 2018 is that you shouldn’t let appearances deceive you. There’s plenty tucked inside the Galaxy S9+ to possibly make this the best smartphone money can buy, leaving the S8 and S8+ in the dust.

You get 6GB RAM, improved Snapdragon 845 or Exynos 9810 processing power, enhanced biometric security and convenience, raucous stereo speakers, and an AR Emoji implementation that looks a lot more fun than Apple’s Animoji function. This is truly the “next big thing”, at least at a first glance.