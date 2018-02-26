Accessories

Samsung Galaxy S9 impressions, Sony Xperia XZ & more from MWC – Pocketnow Daily

Contents
Advertisement

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about our coverage of MWC 2018, and it obviously begins with the new Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. Then we talk about the Sony Xperia XZ2 and the XZ2 Compact which we’re already covering. Huawei follows as the company has shown us its new MediaPad M5 and its new MateBook X Pro, with its new FullView display. We also talk about the brand new LG V30S, and our impressions. We end today talking about ZTE and the big surprise we’ve seen with their new Blade Z9 smartphone.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
‘Extended’ Sony Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact feature new designs, Snapdragon 845 power
Huawei MediaPad M5 Android tablet series focuses on high-quality entertainment
Huawei MateBook X Pro boasts ‘FullView’ display with 3K resolution, plenty of horsepower
Mid-range ZTE Blade V9 and low-end Tempo Go are officially unveiled at MWC 2018
LG V30S+ ThinQ Hands-On: “Dat name, tho!” (Video)
These are the official Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ specs in full

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
100%
Posted In
Accessories, Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jaime Rivera
Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!