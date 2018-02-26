Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about our coverage of MWC 2018, and it obviously begins with the new Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. Then we talk about the Sony Xperia XZ2 and the XZ2 Compact which we’re already covering. Huawei follows as the company has shown us its new MediaPad M5 and its new MateBook X Pro, with its new FullView display. We also talk about the brand new LG V30S, and our impressions. We end today talking about ZTE and the big surprise we’ve seen with their new Blade Z9 smartphone.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– ‘Extended’ Sony Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact feature new designs, Snapdragon 845 power

– Huawei MediaPad M5 Android tablet series focuses on high-quality entertainment

– Huawei MateBook X Pro boasts ‘FullView’ display with 3K resolution, plenty of horsepower

– Mid-range ZTE Blade V9 and low-end Tempo Go are officially unveiled at MWC 2018

– LG V30S+ ThinQ Hands-On: “Dat name, tho!” (Video)

– These are the official Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ specs in full