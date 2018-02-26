Pocketnow’s MWC coverage is made possible by InvisibleShield, which frees you to go everywhere with your mobile device without the fear of damaging your screen. To live fearlessly with your mobile device, visit InvisibleShield.com

Lenovo was easily the busiest CES 2018 exhibitor, showcasing its “most complete ThinkPad portfolio” in Las Vegas last month, as well as an “always connected” Miix 630 detachable, a smart speaker with a display, a couple of VR products, and even some new Moto Mods.

But that doesn’t mean the veteran PC maker is snubbing MWC 2018. On the contrary, as Barcelona is today the host of very interesting Lenovo Yoga 730 and Flex 14 announcements.

The Yoga 730 comes in 13 and 15-inch models, both of which aim to keep up with your active lives despite sporting non-detachable keyboards. The larger rotating laptop tips the scales at a little over four pounds, while the 13-inch Lenovo Yoga 730 weighs around 2.5 pounds.

That’s not so bad for a couple of extremely powerful Windows 10 machines packing up to an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, and boasting a maximum of 11.5 hours of battery life. Both versions can be configured with FHD or UHD IPS touchscreens, and you’re even allowed to turn the 15-incher into a gaming monster with an optional NVIDIA GTX1050 graphics card.

Made from “polished and durable anodized aluminum”, the Lenovo Yoga 730 wants to make not just your tablet obsolete, but also your smart speaker. In addition to typing, clicking, tapping and writing (with an optional Lenovo Active Pen 2), these two ultra-high-end convertibles support voice commands as well. And yes, you can even seamlessly switch between Cortana and Alexa from a distance (with far-field microphones) for top-notch convenience.

With starting prices of $880 and $900 respectively, the 13 and 15-inch Yoga 730 obviously leave the $600 and up Lenovo Flex 14 in the dust in terms of modern features and killer selling points.

But the “stylishly compact” 14-inch convertible includes an Active Pen 2 as standard, runs for up to 10 hours on a single battery charge, packs up to an 8th Gen Core i7 chip, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and even rocks Harman speakers with Dolby Audio Premium technology. April is when all three new Lenovo products are supposed to go on sale in North America.