The iPhone SE 2 and MWC 2018 | #PNWeekly 293

The iPhone SE 2 was on our radars this week and so is MWC 2018. And when your podcasting schedule goes to hell because of all the coverage you need to do, you just have to grab the colleagues you have around you and get to talking. And then you export the podcast two days later after a bunch of other coverage.

Like, seriously, we talked about a couple things that happened at the show and we still had to cover the Galaxy S9.

Anyways, no time to scoot around, it’s the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the YouTube companion video or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air at the end of the month!

Pocketnow Weekly 293

Recording Date

February 24, 2018

Hosts

Jules Wang

Jaime Rivera

Anton D. Nagy

Agenda

iPhone SE 2: WWDC launch is rumored with a metal back expected

AirPods: Water resistance? 2019…

iOS: Telugu bug hits hard

Broadcom-Qualcomm: The tug of war tightens

Android Enterprise: Bonus egg from LG!

Swype: Nuance says goodbye to consumers

Citee Connect: Archos makes an Android-powered scooter

MWC 2018, again

Here’s our coverage that we’ve mentioned as of recording:

