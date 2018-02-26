The iPhone SE 2 and MWC 2018 | #PNWeekly 293
The iPhone SE 2 was on our radars this week and so is MWC 2018. And when your podcasting schedule goes to hell because of all the coverage you need to do, you just have to grab the colleagues you have around you and get to talking. And then you export the podcast two days later after a bunch of other coverage.
Like, seriously, we talked about a couple things that happened at the show and we still had to cover the Galaxy S9.
Anyways, no time to scoot around, it’s the Pocketnow Weekly!
Watch the YouTube companion video or check out the high-quality audio version right here.
Pocketnow Weekly 293
Recording Date
February 24, 2018
Hosts
Agenda
- iPhone SE 2: WWDC launch is rumored with a metal back expected
- AirPods: Water resistance? 2019…
- iOS: Telugu bug hits hard
- Broadcom-Qualcomm: The tug of war tightens
- Android Enterprise: Bonus egg from LG!
- Swype: Nuance says goodbye to consumers
- Citee Connect: Archos makes an Android-powered scooter
MWC 2018, again
Here’s our coverage that we’ve mentioned as of recording:
