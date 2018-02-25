Pocketnow’s MWC coverage is made possible by InvisibleShield, which frees you to go everywhere with your mobile device without the fear of damaging your screen. To live fearlessly with your mobile device, visit InvisibleShield.com

As expected, ZTE has a couple of new phones to showcase at MWC 2018, and also as expected, the already long overdue Axon 9 is not one of them.

Powered by a Snapdragon 450 processor, the Blade V9 is obviously no Samsung Galaxy S9 challenger. But you’re looking at plenty of choice from this mid-range 5.7-incher in both the memory and storage department, which is always nice.

Regardless of your favorite RAM/ROM configuration, be it 4 + 64GB, 3 + 32GB or 2 + 16GB, the ZTE Blade V9 has one of those stylish “full screen” designs going for it, as well as an expanded 18:9 aspect ratio and respectable FHD+ resolution.

For a budget-friendly Android Oreo device, this sure boasts an eye-catching backplate design and pretty impressive dual camera setup focused on capturing clear nighttime photographs. You can choose between a 13 or 8MP single selfie shooter, with those rear-facing imaging sensors set at 16 and 5MP.

The “regular” Blade V9 will be accompanied in markets like Spain, Germany, Russia, Mexico and China by a slightly smaller, lower-end and significantly less flashy V9 Vita “cousin.” Both versions offer 3200mAh battery capacity, but the 5.45-inch Vita settles for an HD+ panel with thin bezels, 13 + 2MP dual rear cams, Snapdragon 435 SoC, and no way to upgrade the base 2 and 16GB memory and storage counts.

Stateside, you can already purchase a modest ZTE Tempo Go with Android Oreo (Go edition) software online in exchange for a measly $79.99. That doesn’t get you a lot of bang, or a particularly snazzy design, but this still has the honor of being the world’s first Android Go phone powered by a Qualcomm processor.

Namely, a Snapdragon 210, paired with 1GB RAM, 8GB internal storage, a 2200mAh battery and a 5-inch FWVGA screen, which sounds bad, but should work just fine thanks to Google’s latest performance optimizations.