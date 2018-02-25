Watch the Samsung Galaxy S9 Unpacked event LIVE

Pocketnow’s MWC coverage is made possible by InvisibleShield, which frees you to go everywhere with your mobile device without the fear of damaging your screen. To live fearlessly with your mobile device, visit InvisibleShield.com

Today’s the big day, ladies and gents, and even though the Galaxy S9 is no big secret, you should all be excited to watch the official announcement of Samsung’s “next big thing.” If not excited, at least curious.

Do we truly know everything about the refined second edition of the “Infinity Display” Galaxy S-series flagship? Was Samsung unable to keep something, anything hidden up its sleeve leading to the “Camera. Reimagined” Unpacked 2018 event? Only one way to find out.

Actually, more than one, as several live streams should be available across the company’s multiple PR and social media channels as the glamorous pre-MWC 2018 shindig kicks off at 6 p.m. CET.

You can follow all the Barcelona action live from the comfort of your home on Twitter, Facebook, Samsung.com, through the Samsung Mobile Press website, and on the Samsung Newsroom portal. You can even download a dedicated Unpacked 2018 app for Android or iOS, and effortlessly watch the event on your mobile device.

As soon as it pops up, the official YouTube broadcast will be embedded in our post here so you don’t need to leave your favorite place on the web for breaking tech news and exclusive hands-on coverage. Speaking of, Pocketnow’s all-star team of reporters on the scene at MWC 2018 will be sure to bring you preview videos of the Galaxy S9 and S9+ shortly after the two are unveiled.

You have every reason to stay tuned, and keep in mind 6 p.m. CET means 12 p.m. on the US East Coast, 9 a.m. PST, 5 p.m. in London, 10:30 p.m. in New Delhi, 1 a.m. in Beijing, and 4 a.m. in Sydney.