Samsung will undoubtedly hog the limelight at MWC 2018 in Barcelona in just a few hours, also live-streaming its Galaxy S9 announcement event for the whole world to see. But the increasingly ambitious exclusive Nokia brand licensee is looking to make a few headlines of its own.

In the probable absence of both the Huawei P20 and a true new LG flagship, respectable-looking smartphones like the Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 1 with Android Go could end up capturing quite a lot of attention themselves.

HMD is expected to unveil a premium Android handset with premium features… one of these days too, and after last year’s totally unforeseen 3310 success, Nokia-branded “dumb” phones are not to be ignored either.

Bottom line, you should definitely give HMD a chance to impress you… again today, at least while you wait for the Unpacked 2018 event to kick off. The newest batch of Nokia phones is scheduled to take the Barcelona stage at 4 pm local time, and you can find the official YouTube livestream here.

That’s right, you can get a front row seat to this exciting launch from home, and the Nokia Mobile account also promises to live tweet “all the latest news” for those unable to watch the action unfold. 4 pm in Barcelona, by the way, is 3 pm in London, 10 am in New York, 7 am in Los Angeles, 8:30 pm in New Delhi, 11 pm in Beijing, and 2 am in Sydney (February 26).