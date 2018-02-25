Galaxy S9 and S9+ pricing, pre-order and availability details are here
We always expected the Galaxy S9 and S9+ to start selling shortly after today’s official MWC 2018 announcement, because that’s how Samsung rolls nowadays, but we’ll be honest, we’re a little surprised we already know so much about the two phones’ availability.
Clearly, Samsung’s goal is to get as many of these bad boys in the hands of hardcore company fans as soon as possible, with US pre-orders ready to begin on Friday, March 2. Both carrier-specific and “Unlocked by Samsung” versions will be up for grabs in Lilac Purple, Midnight Black and Coral Blue, but unfortunately,
you have to sit tight and wait a little longer for official pricing info.
Of course, we have a pretty good idea of just how expensive the refined Galaxy flagships will be, although we also expect deal sweeteners of some sort. Maybe not outright discounts, but any freebie would do.
Update: No word on launch deals yet, but the unlocked Galaxy S9 is priced at $720 or $30 a month with two-year financing, while the S9+ is set to cost $840 outright. That’s… not so bad.
For its part, Samsung is already touting trade-in savings of up to $350 for super-early adopters. The pre-order promotion is obviously a time-limited affair, available at Samsung.com, the Shop Samsung app and “select retailers” with terms and conditions that may not prove particularly advantageous.
Physical inventory will hit AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, US Cellular, Verizon and Xfinity Mobile stores on March 16. Best Buy, Amazon, Costco, Sam’s Club, Target, Walmart, Cricket Wireless and MetroPCS are also part of the swift nationwide launch, with more details likely to be revealed soon.