Pocketnow’s MWC coverage is made possible by InvisibleShield, which frees you to go everywhere with your mobile device without the fear of damaging your screen. To live fearlessly with your mobile device, visit InvisibleShield.com

Just when you think HMD Global is going to zig, the always surprising Nokia brand licensee zags, unveiling an all-new version of the classic 8110 “dumb” phone at MWC 2018 instead of announcing global availability for the 4G-enabled 3310, as we expected.

Billed as “the second member of the Originals family”, the Nokia 8110 4G is joined by an Android-powered Nokia 1 smartphone at the low end of HMD’s 2018 spectrum. But the “reloaded” 8110 is far more capable than 2017’s 3310 generation, packing a Snapdragon 205 processor and 512MB RAM.

The spec sheet also includes a 2.4-inch (non-touch) QVGA display, 4GB internal storage, 1500mAh battery capacity, a 2MP rear camera, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, and VoLTE support. That’s definitely modest even by today’s humblest smartphone standards, but this revisited “banana phone” runs Smart Feature OS rather than Android.

That makes it a feature phone… with Snake, which aims to evoke the nostalgia of old Matrix fans that still think answering a call by sliding down their device cover can be a cool look. Priced at €79 “on average”, the reborn Nokia 8110 is going on sale in May. Meanwhile, the Nokia 1 will be available from “early April” at a “global average” retail price of $85, running Android Oreo out the box with Google’s performance, storage and battery life-maximizing Go optimizations.

“Designed to be smooth and responsive”, but not pretty, the 1 does bring back Nokia’s popular Xpress-on covers, allowing you to effortlessly change the color of the plastic back.

You get only the so-called “smartphone essentials” from this modest 4.5-incher, including 4G LTE connectivity, quad-core MediaTek MT6737M processing power, a 5MP rear camera with flash, 2MP front shooter, dual SIM, and surprise, surprise, a removable “full day” battery. Also, 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. No Snake, though.