Huawei MediaPad M5 & M5 Pro Hands-On (Video)

We all know Android tablets are not as popular as they used to be, but if all manufacturers took them as seriously as Huawei, maybe the market would get its mojo back.

The world’s third largest smartphone and tablet vendor is not cutting any corners with the build quality, screen resolution and speakers of the new 8.4 and 10.8-inch MediaPad M5. By the way, if you’re as confused as we are regarding the differences between the jumbo-sized M5 and M5 Pro, there’s really only one to keep in mind.

The Huawei MediaPad M5 Pro is armed with a creativity-encouraging M-Pen featuring 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. There’s also no 32GB M5 Pro variant. Just 64 or 128GB storage space, while the non-Pro 8.4 and 10.8-inchers can both be configured with 32, 64 or 128 gigs of internal hoarding room.

Not exactly identical on the outside, the MediaPad M5 8.4 and 10.8 look equally great, thanks to sleek metal unibody constructions and “U-shaped antenna designs.” 2.5D glass screen technology further contributes to a nice, premium feel in the user’s (or tester’s) hand, although we’ll have to spend a little more time putting these through the paces to find out just how loud, sharp and powerful those Harman Kardon speakers are in real life.

For now, let’s just say the Huawei MediaPad M5 series made a solid first impression at MWC 2018.