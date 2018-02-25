Pocketnow’s MWC coverage is made possible by InvisibleShield, which frees you to go everywhere with your mobile device without the fear of damaging your screen. To live fearlessly with your mobile device, visit InvisibleShield.com

Huawei seems to be one of the world’s few leading smartphone manufacturers willing to bet big on Android tablets, with two very good-looking new MediaPad versions unveiled at MWC 2018 mere hours before Samsung’s Galaxy S9.

The MediaPad M5 Series is definitely not as attention-grabbing as the P20 handset family expected out next month, but carrying on the legacy of the M3, it focuses on premium audio experiences with Harman Kardon-tuned speakers. Two of them on the 8.4-incher, and no less than four on the 10.8-inch model, with something called Huawei Histen technology also in tow to help produce “immersive 3D sound.”

Of course, multimedia consumption is not all about high-quality sound, and the 2K screen plays its own crucial part in the MediaPad M5’s ability to deliver cutting-edge entertainment on the fly.

Yes, we’re talking 2K resolution on both the small and large Huawei MediaPad M5, namely 2560 x 1600 pixels for 359 and 280 ppi counts respectively. “Sleek and powerful”, the 8.4 and 10.8-incher are entirely made of metal, measuring 7.3mm thin, tipping the scales at 316 and 498 grams, while packing last year’s top-shelf Kirin 960 processor.

That’s the SoC found on Mate 9 and P10-series phones, not the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro, but it should still be enough to handle your everyday need for speed. Paired with 4GB RAM, the chip probably won’t drain your 5100 or 7500mAh battery too fast either, and even if it does, the MediaPad M5 supports QuickCharge technology.

On the software side of things, both tablets run Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.0 on top. The larger variant stands out with included “Pogo pins” for seamless keyboard connections. There’s also a 10.8-inch MediaPad M5 Pro on display in Barcelona, additionally supporting an extra-sensitive Huawei M-Pen stylus.

The M5 Pro is officially priced at €499 and up, with a Wi-Fi-only 8.4-inch M5 set to cost as little as €349, and a non-Pro 10.8-incher starting at €399. The MediaPad M5 family is coming to China, Europe, North America and other regions sometime “in the spring.”