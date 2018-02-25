Huawei MateBook X Pro: The ‘Pro’ is for progress (Video)

Pocketnow’s MWC coverage is made possible by InvisibleShield, which frees you to go everywhere with your mobile device without the fear of damaging your screen. To live fearlessly with your mobile device, visit InvisibleShield.com

With its next-gen flagship phone announcement pushed back from the typical February timeframe to March 27, Huawei attempted to rain on Samsung’s Galaxy S9 parade earlier today by taking the wraps off… a laptop.

Sounds boring, we know, but the MateBook X Pro is not just any laptop. It’s a gorgeous 14-incher stuck in a conventional 13-incher’s body, with a sharp 3K screen that occupies a mind-blowing 91 percent of the overall front area.

Thinner than the 13-inch MacBook Pro, at 14.6mm, and weighing a measly 1.33 kilograms, this bad boy means business in the processing power department, with 8th Generation Intel Core i5 and i7 configurations, also packing up to 16GB RAM.

Starting at €1499 sometime in the spring, and going all the way up to €1899 when offering discrete Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics, as well as 512GB solid-state storage, the Huawei MateBook X Pro looks as stunning in real life as it did in its first official product images.

If you don’t trust this writer, trust Jaime Rivera, who took the updated X Pro notebook for a quick spin at MWC 2018 in Barcelona, ultimately admitting even the awkwardly-placed webcam (on the keyboard) makes sense from a design and privacy-protecting standpoint.

At first glance, Huawei appears to have done everything right, from the MateBook X Pro’s selection of ports to the Dolby-enhanced quad speaker setup. Yup, laptops can still be interesting.