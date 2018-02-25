Pocketnow’s MWC coverage is made possible by InvisibleShield, which frees you to go everywhere with your mobile device without the fear of damaging your screen. To live fearlessly with your mobile device, visit InvisibleShield.com

Huawei has the X factor at MWC 2018, but it’s not what you think. There’s no iPhone X-rivaling MateX phone, at least not yet, with the Chinese company instead taking traditional computers more and more seriously.

Meet the MateBook X Pro, an advanced version of last year’s already eye-catching MateBook X, with a larger and sharper touchscreen in tow that amazingly still allows this thing to measure just 14.6mm in thickness, as well as tip the scales at an ultra-lightweight 1.33 kilograms.

How does the 13.9-incher pull it off? Mostly by being the first notebook to feature “FullView Display” technology. That’s right, laptops are joining the bezel-killing movement too, and an incredible 91 percent of the MateBook X Pro’s body is all screen. All 3K screen, that is, with 3000 x 2000 pixel resolution and a 3:2 aspect ratio billed as “perfect for content creation.”

Made of “stylish” metal, crafted with “perfect diamond cutting and sandblasting finishing technologies”, the Huawei MateBook X Pro is unsurprisingly even prettier than its predecessor. It’s also extremely powerful, thanks to 8th Generation Intel Core i7 and i5 processor options, discrete Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics (if you want it), up to 16GB RAM, and either 256 or 512GB solid-state storage.

Now, SSDs are usually fast to boot, but this ultra-high-end, ultraportable Windows PC is unusually speedy, requiring under 8 seconds to start from power off, and 6.6 seconds from hibernation. A “recessed” camera, the world’s first of its kind, is another very special feature, making the €1499 starting price worth it by ensuring privacy when not in use.

You also get a top-shelf Dolby Atmos sound system and “custom” speakers for “breakthrough audio”, as well as a 57.4Wh battery rated for up to 15 hours between charges with regular usage.