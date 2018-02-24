Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ officially leaked by Samsung?

Pocketnow’s MWC coverage is made possible by InvisibleShield, which frees you to go everywhere with your mobile device without the fear of damaging your screen. To live fearlessly with your mobile device, visit InvisibleShield.com

“We need a new kind of phone for a new kind of reality.”

There are over 2 billion smartphones on this earth and it’s about time, Samsung thinks, to bring a working revolution to it. In a video that was accidentally published on YouTube by Samsung, then deleted — these materials designated for the Galaxy S9 and S9+ were picked up and relayed through Mobilissimo, 9to5Google, and Android Police.

In the video, a narrator goes through a mass of bullet points on what the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are capable of on their own and with their garnishments. This includes improved Desktop eXperience or DeX functionality, live translation through Bixby, app pairing for instant access to two split-screen apps, augmented reality driven by the dual-camera system at back and IP68 water resistance, and more.

Samsung is also promoting several hardcore productivity items like biometric authentication through the Knox 3.1 security suite and Enterprise Edition amenities for workplace deployments — including 24/7 technical support.

It’s a very standard video showcasing some of the many features of any particular phone, but keep in mind that these phones aren’t officially out yet. That comes tomorrow at Samsung Unpacked in Barcelona. We look forward to covering it. Until then, let us know what you think of this leak, and, if you think it’s legit, what do you think of the phones?