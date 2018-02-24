MWC 2018: Boots on the ground (Video)

Pocketnow’s MWC coverage is made possible by InvisibleShield, which frees you to go everywhere with your mobile device without the fear of damaging your screen. To live fearlessly with your mobile device, visit InvisibleShield.com

Everybody ready to get the party started? Our tireless reporters on the ground in Barcelona, Jaime Rivera and Jules Wang, are armed with gallons of coffee, tons of patience and… a somewhat unusual recording setup to bring you the awesomest, most comprehensive hands-on coverage from MWC 2018.

We’ll be honest, we don’t expect a lot of surprises at this year’s Mobile World Congress, thanks to a wide range of pre-show leaks, but a number of very exciting products are pretty much guaranteed to see daylight in the capital city of Catalonia over the next few days.

The name, design and essentially all of the specifications of the main attention grabber are no mystery, although we’re obviously intrigued to check out the Galaxy S9 duo in the flesh, with a dual rear-facing camera arrangement on the larger model, and a wisely repositioned fingerprint scanner.

In addition to other phones and tablets from Sony, Huawei, Alcatel, Nokia, Asus, LG and ZTE, fresh 5G technology breakthroughs will likely make a decent splash at MWC 2018. Just don’t hold your breath for actual 5G-ready device announcements. There’s no word in the rumor mill of any high-profile wearables in the pipeline either, but maybe, just maybe, there’s some stuff we don’t know about.