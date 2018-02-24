Android

LG V30S ThinQ has all the AI with more hardware options

Overview
Processor

Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835
Octa-core (8x2.45GHz Kryo 280)
Adreno 540 GPU

Screen Size

6 inches OLED
1440 x 2880 (~538 ppi)

Memory

6GB RAM

Storage

V30S ThinQ: 128GB
V30S+ ThinQ

Camera/s

Rear: 16MP @ f/1.6, 71° + 13MP @ f/1.9, 120°
Front: 5MP @ f/2.2, 90°

Battery

3,300mAh non-removable
Quick Charge 3.0

Release Date

February 24th, 2018

Weight

158 grams

Materials

Glass panels and aluminium banding

Operating System

LG UX 6.0+
Android 8.0 Nougat

Pocketnow's MWC coverage is made possible by InvisibleShield, which frees you to go everywhere with your mobile device without the fear of damaging your screen. To live fearlessly with your mobile device, visit InvisibleShield.com.

LG is fresh into the artificial intelligence service races with several product integrations over the past month or so since CES. From home appliances to now smartphones, we now see the ThinQ (pronounced thin-cue) brand latching onto a new and improved version of the V30. The LG V30S ThinQ is touted to be a 2017 flagship with steroids only available in 2018.

Previous rumors concerning the camera have been confirmed here: image recognition leads to features like AI CAM to sort different shooting modes for different subjects; QLens to scan barcodes and QR codes; and Bright Mode, which amalgamates light-sensing abilities by group pixels together to create a 4-megapixel image rather than a 16-megapixel one.

Voice AI also allows for commands specific to the phone to be processed with a request to Google Assistant (for example, turn on Wi-Fi).

As with recent flagship releases, LG is putting out the V30S ThinQ with a plus-model with double the storage. Both should hold up well to a beating with a MIL-STD 810G rating.

The company has yet to map or price any availability for either Platinum Gray or Moroccan Blue color, but we’ll keep you informed.

About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.