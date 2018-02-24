LG V30S+ ThinQ Hands-On: “Dat name, tho!” (Video)

Pocketnow’s MWC coverage is made possible by InvisibleShield, which frees you to go everywhere with your mobile device without the fear of damaging your screen. To live fearlessly with your mobile device, visit InvisibleShield.com.

Wow. What a name. Well, we can proudly say that we can tackle this phone’s name with aplomb after having spent quite a few hours with it. The LG V30S+ ThinQ (that’s thin-cue to you, too!) is in our hands and we’re spending some time comparing it to the regular V30 from late last year.

There’s more memory, more capabilities enabled by artificial intelligence and just more everything. But how much of an impact does it have on us at first blush? Jaime Rivera has the complete first look in our hands-on video.