LG V30S+ ThinQ Hands-On: “Dat name, tho!” (Video)

Wow. What a name. Well, we can proudly say that we can tackle this phone’s name with aplomb after having spent quite a few hours with it. The LG V30S+ ThinQ (that’s thin-cue to you, too!) is in our hands and we’re spending some time comparing it to the regular V30 from late last year.

There’s more memory, more capabilities enabled by artificial intelligence and just more everything. But how much of an impact does it have on us at first blush? Jaime Rivera has the complete first look in our hands-on video.

