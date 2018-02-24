Alcatel MWC 2018 Hands-On: 5 Phones, 3 Minutes, 1 Video

Pocketnow’s MWC coverage is made possible by InvisibleShield, which frees you to go everywhere with your mobile device without the fear of damaging your screen. To live fearlessly with your mobile device, visit InvisibleShield.com

The world’s “first complete 18:9 smartphone portfolio” has been fully detailed moments ago at MWC 2018 in Barcelona, following a short CES preview in Vegas last month, and because it contains so many new Android devices, TCL’s modernized Alcatel-branded lineup deserves some further explaining.

Pocketnow’s formidable duo of reporters on the ground at the 2018 Mobile World Congress has already got a little one-on-one time with the… five phones (one-on-five?), compressing their key selling points in a three-minute hands-on video.

We’re sure it won’t come as a surprise that the ultra-low-cost Alcatel 1X is the least good-looking of the bunch, although even that thing impressively manages to keep screen bezels thin while supporting both fingerprint and facial recognition.

The Alcatel 3 and 3X are largely similar in terms of specifications, but the latter can be configured with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage in addition to the 2/16 gig SKU that’s standard for the non-X 3. The 3X is also slightly bigger, with HD+ display resolution on both handsets.

But the Alcatel 3V is the largest and sharpest member of the 2:1 family, with a 6-inch FHD+ panel in tow, while the 5.7-inch HD+ Alcatel 5 has a completely bezel-less chin and dual front-facing camera going for it. The 5 and 3V are “now” available in “select markets”, with the 3 and 3X due out next month, and the Android Oreo (Go edition)-powered 1X scheduled for an April commercial rollout.