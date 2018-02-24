Pocketnow’s MWC coverage is made possible by InvisibleShield, which frees you to go everywhere with your mobile device without the fear of damaging your screen. To live fearlessly with your mobile device, visit InvisibleShield.com

You may have thought you knew everything there was to know about TCL’s “re-imagined” Alcatel smartphone portfolio, but it’s only today that the affordable lineup is detailed in full. And yes, the Alcatel 5, 3 and 1 Series have a lot more going for them than just ultra-low prices and “FullView” 18:9 displays manufactured by parent company TCL.

Starting from the top of the food chain… sort of, we have to commend the Alcatel 5 for its “premium brushed metallic unibody design.” That may not sound so special for your typical flagship, but this “bezel-less” 5.7-incher is available now in “select markets” for a measly 230EUR.

Powered by a middling MT6750 processor, and merely sporting HD+ (1440 x 720) screen resolution, the Alcatel 5 stands out with a dual 13 + 5MP front camera setup, as well as a rear-mounted fingerprint reader capable of doing more than just unlocking the phone. Namely, you can use the biometric sensor as a shutter key for selfies or program it to launch a different app with each finger.

Oddly enough, the lower-end, lower-cost Alcatel 3 family includes a 3V model with a larger and higher-res 6-inch 2K (2160 x 1080) panel. The 3V is also set to run Android Oreo out the box, compared to the 5’s pre-installed Nougat flavor. Priced at 190EUR, the 6-incher pairs a single 5MP front shooter with a dual 12 + 2MP rear camera.

The Alcatel 3 and 3X are also part of a series “designed with beautifully curved lines, sleek 2.5D contoured edge glass, and curved backs”, with the former settling for a 5.5-inch HD+ display, while the latter bumps the size up to 5.7 inches, retaining the 1440 x 720 resolution.

Finally, the Alcatel 1X starts at a ridiculously low 100EUR with surprisingly respectable specs and features. We’re talking the same premium Face Key and fingerprint recognition “experiences” as the 3 and 5 series, as well as a FullView 18:9 display with a modest FWVGA (960 x 480) pixel count.

Above all, the 1X is optimized to provide a silky smooth experience with Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) software, likely performing just fine while packing a humble 1GB RAM.