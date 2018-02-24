Pocketnow’s MWC coverage is made possible by InvisibleShield, which frees you to go everywhere with your mobile device without the fear of damaging your screen. To live fearlessly with your mobile device, visit InvisibleShield.com

In addition to “re-imagining” the Alcatel-branded smartphone portfolio to include premium designs and trendy features at very reasonable price points, TCL also wants to help keep Android tablets alive by unveiling 7 and 10-inch 1T models at MWC 2018.

Don’t let the name fool you, as these slates actually seem to sport thicker bezels than the 1X handset, as well as conventional 16:9 and 16:10 aspect ratios. With “simple, sleek designs”, they’re definitely not meant to catch the eye, merely aiming to help families share mobile entertainment and gaming experiences without spending a fortune.

Parents looking to buy an Alcatel 1T for their little ones should be happy to hear a dedicated Kids Mode can keep them out of harm’s way online, not to mention busy with games, drawing apps and other pre-loaded content created specifically for them.

An Eye Care mode is another welcomed proprietary software feature, reducing blue light to relieve visual fatigue, and better yet, the 1T 7 and 1T 10 are both set to run Android 8.1 Oreo out the box.

The rest of the specifications are predictably modest, including 1024 x 600 pixel resolution, 8GB internal storage, a VGA front camera and 2580mAh battery for the 7-inch version, while the 10-incher (marginally) upgrades all that to a 1280 x 800 IPS display, 16GB ROM, 2MP front shooter, and 4000mAh cell. Both models come with 1GB RAM and 2MP rear cameras, as well as quad-core MT8321 processing power, costing €70 and €100 respectively. They’re not up for grabs right away, coming to select markets across Europe, Latin America and Asia “later in Q2.”