We have no idea if Huawei is intentionally trying to mislead the public by feeding the media conflicting information on three new high-end smartphones scheduled to make their debut in Paris on March 27, but right now, we know almost nothing for sure about the oft-rumored P20 trio.

We thought we knew a great deal, including a revised design language combining unique elements with a divisive homage paid to an arch-rival, but then pictures of a real-life prototype showed up and changed everything.

Of course, said photographs could have been easily manipulated, a theory largely supported by fresh illustrations discovered in Tenaa’s public database. Interestingly enough, China’s FCC-equivalent agency deleted the pics depicting a (not so) mysterious EML-TL00 device shortly after releasing them, which strongly suggests they contained sensitive info of some type.

Namely, confirmation of an iPhone X-”borrowed” notch, front-mounted fingerprint reader disguised as a physical home button, and two rear-facing cameras arranged vertically. Keep in mind that the “regular” Huawei P20 is purportedly codenamed Emily, which seems to fall in line with the EML-TL00 model number.

The presence of Leica branding below the dual, not triple, main shooter setup also makes it clear we’re indeed looking at one of the Chinese OEM’s next-gen hero devices, with a company logo positioned on the bottom left corner of that swanky blue backplate.

The notch appears to accommodate a single front-facing camera and a different sensor of some sort (facial recognition, maybe?), and there’s no reason to expect the disappearance of traditional physical volume controls after all. As for the three rear cameras Huawei itself confirmed a little while ago, we’re guessing they’ll be a P20 Plus-only affair.