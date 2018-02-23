Pocketnow’s MWC coverage is made possible by InvisibleShield, which frees you to go everywhere with your mobile device without the fear of damaging your screen. To live fearlessly with your mobile device, visit InvisibleShield.com

Even though Google is no stranger to the occasional CES or MWC announcement, often setting up glamorous booths in Las Vegas and Barcelona just to remind the world how important the company is for so many areas of tech development, the search giant’s highest-profile launches usually come in May and October.

It’s pretty clear the Pixel 3 and Android’s P flavor need a little more time before revealing all their details, but “the latest from Google” will be showcased at MWC 2018 next week. That’s set to include Google Assistant and Lens, which are obviously not entirely new products, so we’re guessing the digital assistant and image recognition app are getting some kind of an upgrade.

Meanwhile, multiple Google “partners” are planning to announce “amazing new Android devices”, including the world’s first “set” of ultra-low-cost Android Oreo (Go edition) phones, and “some great new Android One devices.”

Hiroshi Lockheimer’s MWC 2018 teaser is unsurprisingly as vague as they come, but you could interpret the latest Google blog post from Mountain View’s Senior Vice President of “Platforms & Ecosystems” as further confirmation of HMD’s impending Nokia 1 and 7 Plus introductions.

The Nokia 7 Plus (or 7+) is expected to be one of the most powerful, eye-catching and camera-skilled Android One handsets to date, while the Nokia 1 should be among the first to provide a “useful, high-quality experience” with “1GB of RAM or less”, and a price tag of around $50. Of course, Lockheimer is hinting at several Android Go and Android One devices seeing daylight at MWC ahead of commercial releases “soon after”, so be sure to stay tuned to Pocketnow’s comprehensive coverage on the ground.