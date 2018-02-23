Pocketnow’s MWC coverage is made possible by InvisibleShield, which frees you to go everywhere with your mobile device without the fear of damaging your screen. To live fearlessly with your mobile device, visit InvisibleShield.com

Well, it was fun while it lasted, and you have to give props to Sony for managing to keep such a tight lid on the Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact until just a few days ahead of the official MWC 2018 start.

But the jig is up, as tireless VentureBeat mobile reporter Evan Blass has finally moved on from spoiling Samsung’s Galaxy S9 launch party on Sunday to raining on Sony’s own Barcelona parade on Monday.

The stubborn Japanese OEM’s first “full screen” smartphones are indeed upon us, although they still have a long way to go before truly killing the bezel. That’s no “Infinity Display” Sony has in the pipeline, but without a doubt, the 5.7-inch XZ2 will offer the Xperia family’s largest screen-to-body ratio yet.

Redesigned from the ground up to leave the “OmniBalance” language behind at last, the Xperia XZ2 finds enough room to accommodate front-firing “S Force” stereo speakers, as well as a company logo below all that screen real estate.

At the back, you get the same single 19MP camera with f/1.8 aperture, 4K HDR recording and super-slow motion capture as the Xperia XZ Premium, alongside a uniquely positioned fingerprint reader that will actually be functional in the US for once.

The 5-inch Xperia XZ2 Compact will naturally resemble its big brother in many ways, settling however for a “non-scratch” polycarbonate finish while the “full-sized” flagship adopts a super-premium dual 3D glass look with an aluminum frame.

Both phones are expected to feature Full HD LCD resolution (with 18:9 aspect ratios), Snapdragon 845 processing power, and Android 8.0 Oreo goodies out the box. They should both be water and dust-resistant as well, but only the XZ2 is tipped to support wireless charging and a “haptic feedback system that syncs up vibrations to the sound.”

Due out in stores “sometime in March”, the XZ2 Compact will allegedly pack a 2870mAh battery, which the XZ2 should bump up to 3180mAh capacity.