Samsung reportedly resumes Galaxy S8 Oreo rollout in at least one European country
Can you believe we’re a measly three days away from the official announcement of the Galaxy S9 and S9+ at MWC 2018, and Samsung is yet to bring the newest Android flavor to the almost one-year-old Galaxy S8 duo?
A comprehensive Oreo global rollout seems pretty much out of the question even by the time the S9 duo starts shipping around the world, although if it’s any consolation, the Korea-based market leader is trying its best.
After several months of public beta tests in a whole bunch of countries, Samsung kicked off the long-awaited OTA Android 8.0 updates a couple of weeks ago, having to halt them a mere few days later due to unexpected reboots reported by a “limited number” of users.
It’s safe to assume whatever problem was behind the general system instability is now fixed, as multiple reports have come in over the past few hours of fresh firmware making the rounds in Germany. This carries version number G950FXXU1CRB7 and G955XXU1CRB7 for the Galaxy S8 and S8+ respectively, which looks far better on paper than the initial upgraded G950/G955-FXXU1CRAP firmware files.
Those who previously installed Oreo on either S8 device are looking at relatively small new 530MB updates, while everyone else will probably need at least 1.5GB free storage space. Let’s hope everything goes smoothly this time around, and it doesn’t take Samsung more than a couple of weeks to spread the (stable) Oreo love worldwide.