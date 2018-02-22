Pocketnow’s MWC coverage is made possible by InvisibleShield, which frees you to go everywhere with your mobile device without the fear of damaging your screen. To live fearlessly with your mobile device, visit InvisibleShield.com

The UK-based Bullitt Group has a new Cat-branded smartphone slated for an MWC 2018 showcase next week, and as the name suggests, the S61 improves on the unique features of the two-year-old S60 while also leaving last year’s S41 in the dust.

Billed as a “flagship device”, the Cat S61 predictably lacks all your conventional high-end Android handset specs, from Qualcomm’s latest hero chip to dual cameras, a super-sharp screen or trendy aspect ratio.

But typical Android power users are by no means the target audience here. Perhaps the 5.2-incher’s best marketing description is that of the world’s “most advanced tool yet to help get the job done.”

You can actually do various jobs better with the S61, including electrical work, vehicle diagnostics, asphalt monitoring, and any other task that involves detecting heat loss around windows and doors, spotting moisture and missing insulation, identifying over-heating electrical appliances and overloaded circuitry, as well as seeing in complete darkness or through obscurants such as light fog or smoke.

A greatly enhanced, one-of-a-kind FLIR thermal imaging camera is what makes all that magic possible, but the Cat S61 also comes with a built-in indoor air quality sensor for detection of high levels of indoor air pollutants, plus laser assisted distance measurement capabilities.

All that stuff sounds expensive to put on a phone that’s not half bad in terms of regular mobile specs and features either, including Full HD display resolution, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, pre-installed Android Oreo (with a guaranteed P upgrade), 16MP autofocus rear camera, 8MP front shooter, and 4500mAh battery capacity.

It’s probably needless to highlight the Cat S61 is also “fully” waterproof (up to 3 meters for 60 minutes), with its rear camera operable underwater, and a muscular aluminum reinforced die-cast frame protected against drops onto concrete from 1.8m.

All things considered, this bad boy is almost affordable at $999, €899 or £799, going on sale globally sometime in Q2.