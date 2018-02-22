Whether you love, hate or simply fail to understand those bizarre recent advertising efforts, there’s no doubt the OnePlus 5T is an outstanding phone. It may even be the best in the world as far as the sub-$500 price bracket is concerned, and for a limited time, you were able to buy it in a couple of very special finishes.

Unfortunately, the Lava Red edition has gone the way of the dodo… and the Sandstone White flavor, at least in North America. Officially sold out both in the US and Canada, the “powerfully radiant” device is still up for grabs across the old continent, shipping without major delays.

There’s little hope of an American OnePlus 5T Lava Red Limited Edition return, unfortunately, as the snazzy blood-colored model has disappeared altogether from the Chinese OEM’s e-store in India. The world’s second-largest smartphone market was also the second to welcome this particular 5T variant, with the Star Wars Limited Edition MIA as well at the time of writing and unlikely to ever make a comeback.

Yes, we’re afraid you’ll have to make do with a “boring” Midnight Black flavor packing either 6 or 8GB RAM, with 64 or 128GB internal storage space, until the OnePlus 6 arrives sometime in Q2, powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor.