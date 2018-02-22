Meizu X2 may challenge OnePlus 6T late this year
If we are to believe that OnePlus has fallen into a reliable tick-tock pattern for its smartphone launches, then it would be safe to say that in addition to a OnePlus 6 coming in the middle of this year, we should also expect a OnePlus 6T late this year.
Meizu hopes to disrupt some of the Chinese audience for that device with its own power-value release. Li Nan, a senior executive managing the company’s M-series of devices, recently told followers of his WeChat account that a Snapdragon 845 device priced at around ¥2,999 ($472) will come out later this year — that combination would hit at the heart of OnePlus’s spec-obsessed audience. The device would be a sequel to the Meizu (Blue Charm) X.
There were rumors about a Meizu X2 from all the way back in November of 2016. While they have failed to sprout fruit, the Chinese manufacturer has been intent on keeping promises to launch new devices such as the PRO 7.