Before properly unveiling and fully detailing that “2018 version” of the high-end V30, and way before launching “Judy” under a different name than G7, LG decided to get a head start on its MWC 2018 announcements earlier today with refreshed low to mid-end K8 and K10 models.

Even though the two have been purportedly “enhanced with even more premium features rivaling those of premium flagships”, pre-installed Android Oreo, dual rear-facing cameras and 18:9 aspect ratios lead the list of notable omissions.

Still, the 2018 edition of the (moderately) popular LG K10 handset does (marginally) upgrade its predecessor’s battery capacity, RAM and ROM, as well as the selfie shooter megapixel count.

The 720p 5.3-inch screen is unfortunately unchanged, while the “advanced” 13MP rear camera apparently uses “technology found in the flagship LG G6.” You get up to 3GB RAM, 16 or 32GB internal storage, a respectable 3,000mAh cell, and an unnamed 1.5 GHz octa-core processor, which is never a good sign. Also, a 5 or 8MP front-facing cam, the latter of which supports Bokeh for selfies.

Unsurprisingly, the LG K8 (2018) is an even humbler affair, powered by a mysterious 1.3 GHz quad-core chipset, with 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, and a modest 2,500mAh battery also in tow.

The 5-inch HD panel, 8MP rear and 5MP front cameras don’t seem special either, although LG is trying hard to push “more advanced camera UX features” and improved low-light photography as key selling points.

Running Android 7.1.2 Nougat out the box, the LG K10 (2018) and K8 (2018) aim to stand out with proprietary software features like Auto Shot, Gesture Shot, Quick Share, Timer Helper and Flash Jump Shot. The higher-end model has Phase Detection Auto Focus going for it as well, not to mention it looks better on the outside, thanks to a “classy metallic design.” Alas, pricing remains a mystery, at least until next week.