Pocketnow’s MWC coverage is made possible by InvisibleShield, which frees you to go everywhere with your mobile device without the fear of damaging your screen. To live fearlessly with your mobile device, visit InvisibleShield.com

Huawei hasn’t released an upper-tier 10-inch Android tablet in two years, and way more than 12 months have passed since the 8.4-inch MediaPad M3 was unveiled, making the upcoming MediaPad M5 trio a timely if not long overdue affair.

As the anticipation builds, no doubt boosted by the MWC 2018 absence of the high-end Huawei P20 smartphone triad, a tireless leaker/seeker of little-known public information continues to collect puzzle pieces.

Just a little over a week after revealing the codenames, variants and expected prices of the Huawei MediaPad M5 8, 10 and 10 Pro, Roland Quandt is back with a bang… and a quartet of official-looking MediaPad M5 10 Pro product images.

Unsurprisingly, this is basically an oversized M3 with a metal body, decently thin screen bezels, and a fingerprint reader disguised as a home button positioned to the side rather than at the bottom in landscape mode.

Joined by a large keyboard folio cover in three of the four illustrations, this 10-incher is likely to highlight productivity as an important selling point. Unlike the dedicated keyboard of Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S3, for instance, this first-party accessory includes a touchpad, so although it may not be able to fully replace a laptop, the MediaPad M5 10 Pro will clearly try to come as close as possible.

Reportedly priced at 520 Euro on the old continent with built-in LTE connectivity and M-Pen stylus support, the slate is today tipped to feature 2560 x 1600 display resolution, 4GB RAM, and your choice of 32 or 64GB internal storage.