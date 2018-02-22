Shock-proof bluetooth speakers with battery life of 30 hours! — 33% off

When you’re exploring the great outdoors, sometimes you just want to jam along to your favorite tunes. There’s no better way to keep the party going than with the TREBLAB FX100 Rugged Bluetooth Speaker. What’s even better is that this speaker doubles as a power bank to charge your devices.

With the TREBLAB FX100 Rugged Bluetooth Speaker, you don’t have to worry about accidental drops or splashes. This shock-proof speaker is designed to stand the test of time. You can enjoy 360 degrees of undistorted surround sound anywhere you go. The battery life on this thing is amazing with a single charge lasting you up to 30 hours of playback.

Get the TREBLAB FX100 Rugged Bluetooth Speaker today for 33% off. It’s yours for just $49.97!