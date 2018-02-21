Although we still have no idea what Xiaomi is planning to unveil at MWC 2018 in Barcelona next week, the rapidly growing Chinese smartphone manufacturer might be hard at work on a grand total of three new flagship devices.

That’s right, there’s a third one, purportedly codenamed “Blackshark”, which may see daylight before or after a predictable Mi 7 and increasingly plausible Mi MIX 2S. Xiaomi reportedly set up a subsidiary recently in charge of this gaming-centric Black Shark project, but some of the info revealed by AnTuTu makes us doubtful the upcoming Snapdragon 845 powerhouse will be able to take on the likes of the Razer Phone.

Specifically, a 2160 x 1080 screen resolution that yields a trendy 18:9 or 2:1 aspect ratio, paling however in comparison to the pixel count of the more conventional 16:9 Razer Phone with 2560 x 1440 resolution.

32GB internal storage space also seems low for a high-end “gaming” product, but on the decidedly bright side of things, this early Xiaomi Blackshark benchmark lists 8GB RAM and Android 8.0 as well.

Meanwhile, there’s some credible new Xiaomi Mi 7 info floating around too, including the same top-shelf Snapdragon 845 processor, contemporary Android 8.0 Oreo software, hints of a mysterious dual camera arrangement, and alas, a fairly modest-sounding 3,170mAh battery.

There’s no word on screen size, aspect ratio or if a jumbo-sized Mi 7 Plus version is also in the pipeline, but the “regular” Mi 7 is expected to sport an “Always on” OLED display manufactured by Samsung. That’s pretty exciting stuff, but once again, we must highlight Xiaomi’s 2018 flagship release timeline is a big, fat question mark.