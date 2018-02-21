Amazon’s number one best seller in the “unlocked cell phones” category is no longer available at its all-time low price of $250 for Prime members only, going up to $280, which still represents a substantial $120 markdown over the Moto X4’s MSRP.

But as part of another 24-hour-limited deal, billed by Newegg as a “shell shocker”, the unlocked 5.2-incher fetches $269.99 with the use of a convoluted promo code at checkout. Don’t forget to apply the “EMCSPRRP2” coupon after adding the handset to your e-cart, and expect a sweet gift in the mail too.

We’re talking a decent pair of Motorola Pulse Escape over-ear Bluetooth wireless headphones, typically worth 30 bucks or so on their own. Although Motorola promises “studio quality performance and wireless freedom”, those are clearly not the world’s best cable-free headphones. But they don’t cost a thing, including Bluetooth 4.1 technology, noise isolation capabilities, a built-in microphone for hands-free calling, and 40mm drivers delivering “superb bass-driven sound.”

As for the Moto X4, the cheapest you can find it elsewhere right now, without Project Fi commitments, Amazon Prime requirements or special freebies of any sort, is at Best Buy, B&H Photo Video and on Motorola.com. But you still need to spend $300 in all those places.

Bottom line, Newegg’s $270 “shell shocker” is nothing to sneeze at, with full LTE support for AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon in tow, complete carrier freedom, a standard US warranty, Android Oreo, “all-day” battery, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, water resistance, hands-free Alexa assistance, and dual rear-facing cameras.