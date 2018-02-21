The age of “Always Connected” Windows 10 PCs is upon us, but Microsoft and Qualcomm need more than market-leading OEMs like Asus, HP and Lenovo on board to turn their latest mobile computing initiative into a mainstream hit.

Enter a bunch of new major mobile operators, unveiled today as official Qualcomm partners in addition to previously announced carrier supporters China Telecom, Sprint, Verizon, Italy’s TIM, and the UK’s EE.

The extended list of “leading mobile operator networks” where you’ll soon be able to utilize 4G LTE technology “virtually anytime, anywhere” includes Australia’s Telstra, China Mobile, France’s Transatel, Germany’s Deutsche Telekom, Ireland’s Cubic, Spain’s Telefonica, Switzerland’s Swissom, and of course, T-Mobile and AT&T over in the paramount US market.

That’s right, all “big four” American carriers are ready to welcome Always Connected PCs on their high-speed networks. In addition to US, UK and Australian Microsoft Stores, you should see these relatively affordable and decently powerful 2-in-1s sold through Amazon, China’s JD.com, Italy’s Unieuro, France’s Boulanger and Fnac, as well as UK’s BT Shop, John Lewis and PC World starting “this calendar quarter.”

Looking to transform “how we work and play”, devices like the Lenovo Miix 630, Asus NovaGo and HP Envy x2 marry the “connectivity and the simplicity of the smartphone with the power and creative capability of the Windows 10 PC.”

Regardless of their manufacturer, the first Snapdragon-powered Always Connected PCs all feature “instant on functionality” and “beyond all-day battery life”, as well as “always on connectivity” with “up to Gigabit speeds.”