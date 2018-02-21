One by one, the pieces of Sony’s mysterious MWC 2018 puzzle seem to be finally falling into place, with the latest rumors suggesting an Xperia XZ2 Compact will actually be joining the “regular” XZ2 in Barcelona on Monday, February 26.

Of course, there’s a possibility an even higher-end Xperia XZ Pro (or XZ2 Pro) with a 4K OLED screen will also see daylight at the 2018 Mobile World Congress. But right now, we have some credible new info on the XZ2 and XZ2 Compact only, both of which are expected to adhere to a curvaceous design language with trendy 18:9 panels.

The intel comes from a trusted “industry source” close to Swedroid, which is a fairly reputable Swedish Android blog. Everything should obviously be treated with skepticism, although we wouldn’t be the least bit surprised to see this speculation pan out.

Unfortunately, the exclusion of headphone jacks from both the Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact is gaining credence, along with the far better news of a shared ultra-high-end Snapdragon 845 processor.

FHD+ screen resolution, aka 2160 x 1080 pixels, and relatively thin bezels are tipped for both upcoming Xperias, although the XZ2 is naturally expected to sport a significantly larger display than the Compact. We’re talking 5.8 and 5 inches respectively, with 4GB RAM and rear-mounted fingerprint readers to be filed under shared traits as well.

Now, you aren’t going to like the rumored price points one bit, but you have to keep in mind mobile devices are typically a lot cheaper in the US than Scandinavia. In fact, the Xperia XZ2 could cost exactly as much as the XZ Premium, i.e. SEK 7,990, or $990. Meanwhile, the XZ2 Compact is expected to fetch the whopping equivalent of $740, i.e. SEK 5,990.