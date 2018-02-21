Nest Cam IQ with Google Assistant launched along with cheaper Nest Aware plan
With Nest relinquishing its self-determination to its former and now current parent company Google, it was about time that we started seeing the “Googlefication” of Nest products.
Today’s first step happened with the integration of Google Assistant with the Nest app which will make artificial intelligence services available to Nest Cam IQ indoor with just a shout of “OK, Google.” In a weird internal feedback loop, users can now manage their Nest Learning Thermostats through their Nest Cam IQ indoor units. The Nest app update is rolling out as of press time.
To complement the move, there’s also a new Nest Aware plan. The service, which allows continuous recording and refined vision activity alerts, came with 30-day and 10-day cloud memory banks for $30 per month and $10 per month. There’s now a new 5-day option for $5 per month. With all the other services like cellular connectivity, music services and the like nickel and diming consumers with monthly fees (or, more accurately, Lincoln and Hamiltoning consumers), this is somewhat welcome.
