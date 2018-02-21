Even though the respectable Moto G5 and G5 Plus are about to turn one, it doesn’t seem like their prospective sequels are getting the kind of attention many Android bargain hunters probably feel they deserve.

That might be because Lenovo released unusually early G5S and G5S Plus spin-offs back in August. Or it could have something to do with the fact we’re still unaware of any Moto-branded MWC 2018 announcements.

We’ve also known almost everything there is to know about the upcoming Moto Z3, Z3 Play, X5, G6, G6 Plus and G6 Play for a little over a month now, so what new stuff can we possibly discuss?

Well, for one thing, Evan Blass just tweeted the definitive codenames of the Moto G6 lineup. These obviously tell us nothing about the specs and features of the three unreleased mid-range phones, but they could help us uncover even more puzzle pieces down the line. Keep your eyes peeled and ears to the ground for additional info on “Ashley”, aka G6 Play, “Blaine”, aka the regular G6, and “Teller”, otherwise known as the impending Moto G6 Plus.

Then again, there’s no need for cryptic codenames to gain confirmation of the Snapdragon 430 processor inside the Moto “g(6) play”, courtesy of an early performance-measuring Geekbench visit.

The octa-core 430 chip powering the G6 Play will be “borrowed” from last year’s “standard” Moto G5, and paired with a solid 3GB RAM. Android 8.0 Oreo unsurprisingly runs the software show already, helping the low to mid-end Qualcomm SoC produce decent 472 and 1801 single and multi-core speed scores respectively.