LG guarantees Android 8.1 for G6 and V30
As Google was announcing that the LG G6 and V30 have been certified as Android Enterprise Recommended devices, the chaebol itself released a statement saying that the two would be equipped with all the software tools needed for the program “following an upgrade to Android 8.1.”
For a device to be approved as Android Enterprise Recommended, it must support Android Nougat or a later version as applicable. The LG G6 launched with version 7.0 while the V30 had 7.1. But with not much evidence suggesting that the company was at all eager to quickly update the devices to Oreo, it was actually a relief to some that Android 8.1 was at least in the pipeline.
Essential is currently pulling a similar move, especially as many OEMs have struggled to manage bugs on the initial 8.0 release.
LG is also promoting its own suite of features tailored for enterprise customers like LG GATE, guarding access to privileged data on the phones.