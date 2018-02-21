First Android Enterprise phones outed from Google to Huawei to LG

The Android Enterprise Recommended devices program has debuted with 21 devices announced to be compliant with the standard. The program is intended to expedite and make easy the deployment of Android devices in an enterprise fleet.

The devices all feature Android 7.0 Nougat or later versions of the software and must be unlocked for updates direct from the manufacturer. Security updates will come within 90 days of each other for at least three years — this includes at least one “letter” OS upgrade. Devices can be enrolled through QR code and zero-touch methods. More minutia includes processing clock speeds of at least 1.4GHz, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, at least 8 hours of battery life, 10 megapixels minimum resolution for the rear camera and 2 megapixels for the front.

Here’s a list of the eligible devices:

BlackBerry KEYone

BlackBerry Motion

Google Pixel

Google Pixel XL

Google Pixel 2

Google Pixel 2 XL

Nokia 8

Huawei Mate 10

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

Huawei P10

Huawei P10 Plus

Huawei P10 lite

LG G6

LG V30