Qualcomm may have tried to kill two birds with one stone yesterday by sweetening its takeover bid for NXP, inching closer to the realization of a deal now valued at $44 billion, as well as potentially shutting down Broadcom’s own attempts to acquire the San Diego-based semiconductor giant.

But although Broadcom presented its “best and final” offer more than two weeks ago with the clear stipulation of fixed NXP terms or that particular transaction being terminated, an adjusted proposal has been put forth earlier today.

Instead of granting Qualcomm’s latest request for more money, less (prospective) problems, Broadcom has decided to lower its bid from $82 to $79 per share. That would include a $57 cash compensation and an additional $22 value in Broadcom shares, which could still automatically go up the reduced $3 in cash if the NXP acquisition is not finalized.

All the other proposed terms remain unchanged, including a massive-sounding $8 billion regulatory reverse termination fee that Qualcomm insists still “does not come close” to offsetting the “unacceptably high level of risk” associated with the deal. After all, even at $79 per share, and $6.2 billion of value transferred to NXP’s activist stockholders, the total worth of the suggested acquisition is a record-breaking $117 billion, down from $121B.

It’s becoming crystal clear that Broadcom’s best chance at closing the deal is still the hostile route, with a vote of confidence for the “irresponsible” current Qualcomm board of directors coming up at the company’s annual meeting on March 6.