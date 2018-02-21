Android

BLU Vivo X brings back idea of mid-range flagship

Contents
Advertisement

Overview
Processor

MediaTek MT6757 Helio P25
Octa-core (8x2.6GHz Cortex-A53)
Mali-T880 MP2 GPU

Screen Size

6 inches LCD
720 x 1440 (~268 ppi)
80% screen-to-body ratio
Gorilla Glass 3

Memory

4GB RAM

Storage

64GB storage +microSD up to 64GB

Camera/s

Rear: 13MP+5MP @ f/2.0
Front: 20MP+8MP @ f/2.0 w/ 120° wide-angle

Battery

4,010mAh non-removable battery
10W fast charging

Release Date

February 21st, 2018

Weight

188 grams

In its quests to cater to tight budgets and also keep up with the times, BLU‘s new smartphone manages to do both with a little more color than most other mid-range devices.

The Vivo X is equipped with a 2:1 wide display taking up 80 percent of the facade, four cameras, a MediaTek Helio P25 processor, MAXAudio tuning and a few other tricks in the repertoire. With 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM, it’s a fairly powerful device.

Unfortunately, it’s not as robust as it could be with slightly outdated Android Nougat software, but with split-screen apps, fingerprint sensing, face unlocking and WhatsApp dual-account capabilities.

But for $299.99, it’s an impressive tour de force. At its introductory price of $249.99 on Amazon right now, though, it’s somewhat incredulous. Just keep in mind that the company has a spotty track record in taking care of users’ privacy and data through firmware decisions.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
100%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Phone Scoop
Source
BLU
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Amazon, announcement, Blu, mid-ranger, News, Pricing, Specs, US, Vivo X
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.