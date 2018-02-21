BLU Vivo X brings back idea of mid-range flagship

In its quests to cater to tight budgets and also keep up with the times, BLU‘s new smartphone manages to do both with a little more color than most other mid-range devices.

The Vivo X is equipped with a 2:1 wide display taking up 80 percent of the facade, four cameras, a MediaTek Helio P25 processor, MAXAudio tuning and a few other tricks in the repertoire. With 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM, it’s a fairly powerful device.

Unfortunately, it’s not as robust as it could be with slightly outdated Android Nougat software, but with split-screen apps, fingerprint sensing, face unlocking and WhatsApp dual-account capabilities.

But for $299.99, it’s an impressive tour de force. At its introductory price of $249.99 on Amazon right now, though, it’s somewhat incredulous. Just keep in mind that the company has a spotty track record in taking care of users’ privacy and data through firmware decisions.