BLU Vivo X brings back idea of mid-range flagship
MediaTek MT6757 Helio P25
Octa-core (8x2.6GHz Cortex-A53)
Mali-T880 MP2 GPU
6 inches LCD
720 x 1440 (~268 ppi)
80% screen-to-body ratio
Gorilla Glass 3
4GB RAM
64GB storage +microSD up to 64GB
Rear: 13MP+5MP @ f/2.0
Front: 20MP+8MP @ f/2.0 w/ 120° wide-angle
4,010mAh non-removable battery
10W fast charging
February 21st, 2018
188 grams
In its quests to cater to tight budgets and also keep up with the times, BLU‘s new smartphone manages to do both with a little more color than most other mid-range devices.
The Vivo X is equipped with a 2:1 wide display taking up 80 percent of the facade, four cameras, a MediaTek Helio P25 processor, MAXAudio tuning and a few other tricks in the repertoire. With 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM, it’s a fairly powerful device.
Unfortunately, it’s not as robust as it could be with slightly outdated Android Nougat software, but with split-screen apps, fingerprint sensing, face unlocking and WhatsApp dual-account capabilities.
But for $299.99, it’s an impressive tour de force. At its introductory price of $249.99 on Amazon right now, though, it’s somewhat incredulous. Just keep in mind that the company has a spotty track record in taking care of users’ privacy and data through firmware decisions.